Celebrating D-Day at Peaks of Otter Winery

Because of the great sacrifices that was made on June 6, 1944, we would like to encourage everyone to visit The National D-day Memorial. Bedford lost more men per captor than any other place. After your visit, you can then visit Peaks of Otter Winery, present your receipt and receive a 10% discount on your purchase. You may taste Peaks of Otter Winery and Orchards 1218 Elmos Rd, Bedford Va 24523. You may taste three for free out of a free plastic cup or for $5 taste 20 out of a souvenir glass and keep your glass. Also, Picnic and enjoy visiting our many farm animals. While in the area visit The National D-Day Memorial, Bedford Museum Smith Mountain Lake, Blue Ridge Parkway and Poplar Forest and all of the wineries in Bedford County.