Celebrating D-Day at Peaks of Otter Winery

Because of the great sacrifices that was made on June 6, 1944, we would like to encourage everyone to visit The National D-day Memorial. Bedford lost more men per captor than any other place. After your visit, you can then visit Peaks of Otter Winery, present your receipt and receive a 10% discount on your purchase. You may taste Peaks of Otter Winery and Orchards 1218 Elmos Rd, Bedford Va 24523. You may taste three for free out of a free plastic cup or for $5 taste 20 out of a souvenir glass and keep your glass. Also, Picnic and enjoy visiting our many farm animals. While in the area visit The National D-Day Memorial, Bedford Museum Smith Mountain Lake, Blue Ridge Parkway and Poplar Forest and all of the wineries in Bedford County.
Peaks of Otter Winery 2122 Sheep Creek Road, Bedford, Virginia View Map
