Centra Nurse Recruitment Event

Bedford Public Library 305 North Bridge Street, Bedford, Virginia 24523

Oakwood Health & Rehabilitation Center is Growing! Recently expanded, there are current openings for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs.

Sign-on bonus plus additional $500 bonus for committing at the event! Relocation assistance available. Interviews will be conducted on site. Please bring your resume.

Centra offers competitive compensation, a comprehensive benefit package and education assistance. Candidates must be licensed in the state of Virginia. Experience preferred although new grads are encouraged to apply.

RNs and LPNs contact Angela.Cassidy@CentraHealth.com and CNAs contact Joan.Adduci@CentraHealth.cm or visit BeACentraNurse.com to learn more.

Location: Bedford Community Room in downstairs of Bedford Public Library (park in back and use meeting room entrance)

