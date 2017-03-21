Charlotte's Web

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - 7:00pm

Friday, May 25, 2018 - 7:00pm

Saturday, May 26, 2018 - 3:00pm

Sunday, May 27, 2018 - 3:00pm

TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 15 AT 10AM!

Gold Seating

All patrons - $25

Regular Seating:

Adults - $20

Youth (18 $ Under) - $15

Seniors (65+) - $15

Once tickets are added to your Cart, choose “Regular” priced Adult tickets, or choose “Youth” or “Senior” from the drop down menu for discounts!

Group Rates

Groups of 10+ - 5% OFF

Groups of 20+ - 10% OFF

Groups of 30+ - special rates & benefits

A $4 per ticket service fee will be added to all orders.

By Joseph Robinette

Based on the book by: E.B. White

Get tangled up in this captivating tale of friendship and loyalty. An affectionate runt of a pig named Wilbur meets a barnyard full of animals who quickly become family. When Wilbur’s life is endangered, the thoughtful spider Charlotte devises an intriguing plan to keep the gentle little swine safe. This feel-good heart-warming classic is perfect for the whole family.