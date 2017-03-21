Charlotte's Web

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - 7:00pm
Friday, May 25, 2018 - 7:00pm
Saturday, May 26, 2018 - 3:00pm
Sunday, May 27, 2018 - 3:00pm
TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 15 AT 10AM!
Gold Seating
- All patrons - $25
Regular Seating:
- Adults - $20
- Youth (18 $ Under) - $15
- Seniors (65+) - $15
Once tickets are added to your Cart, choose “Regular” priced Adult tickets, or choose “Youth” or “Senior” from the drop down menu for discounts!
Group Rates
- Groups of 10+ - 5% OFF
- Groups of 20+ - 10% OFF
- Groups of 30+ - special rates & benefits
A $4 per ticket service fee will be added to all orders.
By Joseph Robinette
Based on the book by: E.B. White
Get tangled up in this captivating tale of friendship and loyalty. An affectionate runt of a pig named Wilbur meets a barnyard full of animals who quickly become family. When Wilbur’s life is endangered, the thoughtful spider Charlotte devises an intriguing plan to keep the gentle little swine safe. This feel-good heart-warming classic is perfect for the whole family.
Info
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map