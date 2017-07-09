Chevrolet Nomad Convention & Show

Google Calendar - Chevrolet Nomad Convention & Show - 2017-07-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chevrolet Nomad Convention & Show - 2017-07-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chevrolet Nomad Convention & Show - 2017-07-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Chevrolet Nomad Convention & Show - 2017-07-09 00:00:00

Sheraton Roanoke Hotel 2801 Hershberger Rd. NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24017

Admission: Free

Annual meet of 1955-56-57 Chevrolet Nomad station wagon enthusiasts, includes a show and judging (on Tuesday, July 11) and various tours and activities for the registered participants during the week. Anyone owning a 1955-56-57 Chevrolet Nomad auto is welcome to enter. The public is welcome to stop by and view these classic cars at the hotel during daylight hours as long as they treat both the vehicles and owners with proper respect.

Info

Sheraton Roanoke Hotel 2801 Hershberger Rd. NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24017 View Map

Visit Event Website

(402) 488-0990

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Chevrolet Nomad Convention & Show - 2017-07-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chevrolet Nomad Convention & Show - 2017-07-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chevrolet Nomad Convention & Show - 2017-07-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Chevrolet Nomad Convention & Show - 2017-07-09 00:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook