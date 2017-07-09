Chevrolet Nomad Convention & Show

Admission: Free

Annual meet of 1955-56-57 Chevrolet Nomad station wagon enthusiasts, includes a show and judging (on Tuesday, July 11) and various tours and activities for the registered participants during the week. Anyone owning a 1955-56-57 Chevrolet Nomad auto is welcome to enter. The public is welcome to stop by and view these classic cars at the hotel during daylight hours as long as they treat both the vehicles and owners with proper respect.