A Christmas Story

Kick off your holiday season with the adaptation of the classic Christmas movie we all know and love! For Christmas, all 9-year-old Ralphie Parker wants is one thing: a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. But mother, teacher, and even the Santa Claus at Goldblatt’s Department Store tell him the same thing: “You’ll shoot your eye out.” Follow Ralphie’s quest for the gift of his dreams, all while enjoying the favorite elements from the movie: Scut Farkas, the school bully, the Bumpus hounds and the turkey, Flick’s tongue on the lamppost, and the Old Man’s leg lamp.