CIRQUE DU FLOYD makes it’s debut at Chantilly Farm on Saturday, August 19!

Cirque du Floyd will feature a performance from New York City based acrobatic aerial cirque performers, ‘ImaginAerial’. Performing to international acclaim and audiences around the globe, the group’s dynamic style of storytelling is sure to be a spectacular sight!

Leading up to the evening’s spectacular aerial cirque performance, the midway and sideshow stage will feature captivating performance artists Dance Afire Productions, Nelson Oliver, acro workshops by Lynsey Grace with Circus Arts Roanoke, The Wildmans, Conrado Garcia, stilt walkers, local and regional buskers and roaming performers, face painting, bubbles, local food and beer/wine garden.

StoryUp, an aerial storytelling troop based in North Carolina, will be presenting awe-inspiring tales of Aesop's Fables with a unique twist that will capture the imagination of children and adults alike!

Virginia Techniques Gymnastics will have an active ninja booth, and Lynsey Grace of Circus Arts Roanoke will be teaching FREE acro workshops for couples and families!

Tent camping is FREE on Saturday night with advance ticket purchases.

Purchase advance tickets today at www.chantillyfarm.com

Tickets available in advance and at the gate.

Ages 13+ $25 ($35 at the gate)

Ages 4-12 $15 ($18 at the gate)

Ages 0-3 are free