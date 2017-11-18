Classical Genius: Mozart and Medelssohn

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

David Park, violin

Mendelssohn Scherzo from Midsummer Night's Dream

David Winkler Forza Vita ~ Virginia Premier

Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor, K. 183

Mendelssohn Violin Concerto Op. 64 in E minor

Don't miss violinist David Park, assistant concertmaster of the Utah Symphony and student of Jascha Heifitz, performing Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto with the RSO. Plus the RSO premiere of David Winkler's Forza Vita, Mendelssohn's delightful Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Mozart's colorful genius in the G minor Symphony No. 25.