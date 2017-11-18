Classical Genius: Mozart and Medelssohn

David Stewart Wiley, conductor
David Park, violin
Mendelssohn Scherzo from Midsummer Night's Dream
David Winkler Forza Vita ~ Virginia Premier
Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor, K. 183
Mendelssohn Violin Concerto Op. 64 in E minor
Don't miss violinist David Park, assistant concertmaster of the Utah Symphony and student of Jascha Heifitz, performing Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto with the RSO. Plus the RSO premiere of David Winkler's Forza Vita, Mendelssohn's delightful Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Mozart's colorful genius in the G minor Symphony No. 25.