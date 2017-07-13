Community Arts Fusion

The Taubman Museum of Art is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, to offer docent-led discussions of our exhibitions and permanent collections for those affected by memory loss. Each hour-long tour is designed to provide a welcoming space to talk about the artworks on view with a small group.Tours are offered on the fourth Thursday of every month from 1:00-2:00pm.

Contact Annette Clark, Family Service Director for Alzheimer’s Association CWVC, to register for an upcoming program at 540.345.7600 or aclark@alz.org. Arts Fusion tours are free. Advance registration required.