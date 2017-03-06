Community School's Strawberry Festival

Friday 10:00-5:30

Saturday 10:00-4:00

The Annual Community School Strawberry Festival is one of the Valley’s most popular and well-known events. This two-day, family-oriented festival is run entirely by Community School parent volunteers, alumni, and school staff. All proceeds benefit Community School.

The Strawberry Festival draws approximately 20,000 visitors to downtown Roanoke during the first weekend of May. In addition to delicious strawberry desserts, there are arts and craft vendors, children’s activities, and live entertainment at the Elmwood Park amphitheater. General admission to the festival is free, but patrons are encouraged to purchase homemade strawberry shortcakes, strawberry sundaes, chocolate-dipped strawberries, strawberry slushies, or strawberries and cream.

Parents and staff from Community School prepare all the shortcakes from scratch, baking enough to serve over 12,000 strawberry shortcakes the weekend of the Festival. They also clean, cap and slice all the berries used, as well as prepare and serve all the treats over the two days.