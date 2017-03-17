Conquer the Cove Trail Marathon and 25k

Admission: $42-$75
(16+) For the seventh year running, the Roanoke Valley’s only trail marathon invades Carvins Cove. This spectacular marathon and 25K race gives participants the chance to see 80% of the trails that wind through the area’s largest municipal park. Both race distances boast a massive amount of climbing, especially the marathon which includes 3500 feet of elevation gain throughout the course. This event will be timed and managed in conjunction with Mountain Junkies, LLC.
Info
Play Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia View Map
please enable javascript to view