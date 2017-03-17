Conquer the Cove Trail Marathon and 25k

Google Calendar - Conquer the Cove Trail Marathon and 25k - 2017-06-04 06:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Conquer the Cove Trail Marathon and 25k - 2017-06-04 06:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Conquer the Cove Trail Marathon and 25k - 2017-06-04 06:30:00 iCalendar - Conquer the Cove Trail Marathon and 25k - 2017-06-04 06:30:00

Play Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia

Admission: $42-$75

(16+) For the seventh year running, the Roanoke Valley’s only trail marathon invades Carvins Cove. This spectacular marathon and 25K race gives participants the chance to see 80% of the trails that wind through the area’s largest municipal park. Both race distances boast a massive amount of climbing, especially the marathon which includes 3500 feet of elevation gain throughout the course. This event will be timed and managed in conjunction with Mountain Junkies, LLC.

Info

Play Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia View Map

Visit Event Website

(540) 853-2236

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Conquer the Cove Trail Marathon and 25k - 2017-06-04 06:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Conquer the Cove Trail Marathon and 25k - 2017-06-04 06:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Conquer the Cove Trail Marathon and 25k - 2017-06-04 06:30:00 iCalendar - Conquer the Cove Trail Marathon and 25k - 2017-06-04 06:30:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook