Conquer the Cove Trail Marathon and 25k

Admission: $42-$75

(16+) For the seventh year running, the Roanoke Valley’s only trail marathon invades Carvins Cove. This spectacular marathon and 25K race gives participants the chance to see 80% of the trails that wind through the area’s largest municipal park. Both race distances boast a massive amount of climbing, especially the marathon which includes 3500 feet of elevation gain throughout the course. This event will be timed and managed in conjunction with Mountain Junkies, LLC.