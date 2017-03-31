Consignment Sale Fundraiser

to Google Calendar - Consignment Sale Fundraiser - 2017-03-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Consignment Sale Fundraiser - 2017-03-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Consignment Sale Fundraiser - 2017-03-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Consignment Sale Fundraiser - 2017-03-31 18:00:00

Raleigh Court United Methodist Church 1706 Grandin RD, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Our Spring and Fall sale is a two day event where our club members are able to consign gently used baby and children's clothing, toys, and equipment.  We are a non-profit organization. Our consignors take home a greater percentage of their earnings than any other consignors in the Roanoke Valley.

3/31/2017 6:00 pm Early Shopping Tickets http://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040e48a5a828a20-super1

4/1/2017 8:00 am -1:00 pm Free Public Access to sale

*12 pm- 1pm 1/2 off select items

 

We believe in giving back to our community. This spring a portion of the club's earnings will be dedicated to the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. This room is a respite for parents of hospitalized children.

Roanoke Valley Parents of Consignment Sale

Raleigh Court United Methodist Church

1706 Grandin RD

Roanoke, VA 24015

Roanoke Valley Parents of Multiples (RVPOM) is an organization for families of twins, triplets, or higher-order multiples. Our Facebook page provides a forum for parents who have experienced similar joys and challenges in raising twins, triplets and more. Discussions on pregnancy, birthing, potty training and parenting frequent our pages.

Info

Raleigh Court United Methodist Church 1706 Grandin RD, Roanoke, Virginia 24015 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Consignment Sale Fundraiser - 2017-03-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Consignment Sale Fundraiser - 2017-03-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Consignment Sale Fundraiser - 2017-03-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Consignment Sale Fundraiser - 2017-03-31 18:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook