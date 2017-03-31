Consignment Sale Fundraiser

Our Spring and Fall sale is a two day event where our club members are able to consign gently used baby and children's clothing, toys, and equipment. We are a non-profit organization. Our consignors take home a greater percentage of their earnings than any other consignors in the Roanoke Valley.
3/31/2017 6:00 pm Early Shopping Tickets http://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040e48a5a828a20-super1
4/1/2017 8:00 am -1:00 pm Free Public Access to sale
*12 pm- 1pm 1/2 off select items
We believe in giving back to our community. This spring a portion of the club's earnings will be dedicated to the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. This room is a respite for parents of hospitalized children.
Roanoke Valley Parents of Multiples (RVPOM) is an organization for families of twins, triplets, or higher-order multiples. Our Facebook page provides a forum for parents who have experienced similar joys and challenges in raising twins, triplets and more. Discussions on pregnancy, birthing, potty training and parenting frequent our pages.
Raleigh Court United Methodist Church 1706 Grandin RD, Roanoke, Virginia 24015 View Map