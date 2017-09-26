Constitution Day featuring the Honorable J. Harvie Wilkinson III

Roanoke College - Colket Student Center - Wortmann Ballroom 219 College Lane, Roanoke, Virginia 24153

The 2017 Constitution Day address will be co-sponsored by the Fowler Program and the Turk Pre-Law Program. The speaker is the Hon. J. Harvie Wilkinson III, associate justice of the Fourth U.S. Court of Appeals, Richmond, Virginia. He will draw on his recent memoir, "All Falling Faiths: Reflections on the Promise and Failure of the 1960s, which will be available for purchase. Judge Wilkinson will make timely observations about the current political climate based on his experienes.

Info
Roanoke College - Colket Student Center - Wortmann Ballroom 219 College Lane, Roanoke, Virginia 24153 View Map
History
