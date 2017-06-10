To directly benefit the Roanoke Refugee Partnership, Roanoke International Moms Initiative (RIMI) is hosting a multicultural food-tasting event.

Cook Your Culture is a family-friendly food gathering. Community members will volunteer their cultural dishes and you'll taste your way through Roanoke’s diversity.

The admission rate is $10 per person and all proceeds go to the Roanoke Refugee Partnership.

Your contribution is rewarded with a plate. You'll then choose three samples from a variety of cultural dishes, ranging from Ecuadorian ceviche to Cincinnati chili and all those in between.

Children five and under are free admission and will have a separate food bar with kid friendly foods.