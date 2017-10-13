Craftsmen's Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival

Features original designs and work from hundreds of talented artists and craftspeople from across the nation with thousands of unique choices. There is something for every style, taste and budget with items from traditional to contemporary, functional to whimsical and decorative to fun & funky. Visit with the actual artisans as you browse the booths for those one-of-a-kind treasures found only at the Craftsmen's Classics. The show is all indoors for your comfort. Show hours are 10-8 Friday, 10-6 Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday. Admission is Free with Food donation to benefit the Feeding America Southwest Virginia Food Bank. For more information, visit www.CraftShow.com or email Contact@GilmoreShows.com.