Darren Knight’s Southern Momma Comedy Tour

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Comedian Darren Knight​, aka Southern Momma, is a social media celebrity. He's been compared to Jeff Foxworthy, as the next star of redneck comedy.

Admission: Reserved Seats Ticket -  $25, $26, $28.*  Preferred Parking - $5.00

*This is an 18 and over event.

Tickets go on sale March 17th at 10:00 am, and can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 10 am - 6 pm, and Saturday: 10 am - 2 pm), by phone at 800-745-3000, and at www.Ticketmaster.com

(540) 375-3004

