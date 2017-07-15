Deschutes Street Pub

Street Pub is an outdoor pub of epic proportions that we bring to your town for one day. With a portion of the proceeds going to local nonprofits, we have been able to raise over to $840,000 over the past two years. This year, the brewery has added title partners that share its culture, sustainability and philanthropic goals: Hydro Flask, Humm Kombucha and KEEN Footwear. With over 50 + beers on tap, culinary demos of tasty treats cooked with beer, live music by local musicians, the infamous “SHOT-SKI,” and some new experiences to boot, it’s bound to be a great time! We will be headed to the following cities in 2017, so we hope you can join us!