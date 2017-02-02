Docs for Morgan 2017

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students will try to win back their title against a team of Jefferson College of Health Sciences students and Carilion Clinic residents and attending physicians. This fundraiser supports the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. The free event will include a silent auction and a raffle for the chance to try for a $10,000 half-court shot.
Info
Patrick Henry High School 2102 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
please enable javascript to view