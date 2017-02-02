Docs for Morgan 2017

to Google Calendar - Docs for Morgan 2017 - 2017-02-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Docs for Morgan 2017 - 2017-02-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Docs for Morgan 2017 - 2017-02-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Docs for Morgan 2017 - 2017-02-02 19:00:00

Patrick Henry High School 2102 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students will try to win back their title against a team of Jefferson College of Health Sciences students and Carilion Clinic residents and attending physicians. This fundraiser supports the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. The free event will include a silent auction and a raffle for the chance to try for a $10,000 half-court shot.

Info

Patrick Henry High School 2102 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia View Map

Charity & Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

540-581-0277

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Docs for Morgan 2017 - 2017-02-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Docs for Morgan 2017 - 2017-02-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Docs for Morgan 2017 - 2017-02-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Docs for Morgan 2017 - 2017-02-02 19:00:00

Contests
Best Of Ballot
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook