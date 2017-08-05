Dog Days of Summer edition of Sunset Saturday

Hickory Hill Vineyards 1722 Hickory Cove Ln, Roanoke, Virginia 24121

Dog Days of Summer edition of Sunset Saturday

Saturday evenings in the summer vineyard ring with good music, good conversation and dancing fireflies. Hickory Hill Vineyard’s Sunset Saturday music series is a popular, local lake tradition with our 13th season in 2017.

Bring Lawn chairs or a blanket and a picnic. Enjoy our fine wines, grown and made right here by the glass or bottle to enjoy with your fare. Relax, sit back and enjoy the music of local artists as the sun fades and the stars slowly pop out in the sky.

$10 General Admission. Kids and Designated Drivers are free.

Please leave your pets at home.

Scheduled to perform: Marie Anderson

Hickory Hill Vineyards 1722 Hickory Cove Ln, Roanoke, Virginia 24121
