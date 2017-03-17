Admission: $25 general admission, $10 students with ID and children 18 and under

Inspiration and style often come from our sense of place—especially places we call home. Dori Freeman is a 24-year-old singer and songwriter from the southwestern hills of Virginia. While her style subscribes to no one genre, the influence of her Appalachian upbringing lies at the core of her music. Freeman’s style was shaped by American Roots music: bluegrass, rhythm and blues, and old country. She learned to play guitar at 15 and began writing her own material a few years later. The center presents Freeman in conjunction with the 40th Annual Appalachian Studies Conference, Extreme Appalachia, being held at Virginia Tech March 9-12, 2017.