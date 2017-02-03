Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and Mountain Heart

Admission: $32 and up based on seating (+ $3 fee)

International Bluegrass Music Hall of fame inductee Doyle Lawson is a “lion” of the gospel-bluegrass genre (Craig Havighurst, “Music City Roots”), who along with his band Quicksilver has nearly 40 albums to his credit. The group is seven-times over a winner of IBMA’s Vocal Group of the Year. Virtuoso Lawson has been crowned five times SPBGMA Mandolin Player of the Year—not to mention the collection of Grammy, Dove, ICM, IBMA and SPBGMA nominations that Lawson and Quicksilver have between them. Mountain Heart’s name is synonymous with acoustic excellence; the group and its members have been nominated for a string of Grammy, ACM, and CMA awards and are the recipients of multiple IBMAs. Mountain Heart has appeared on the revered stage of the Grand Ole Opry over 130 times, and shared the stage with acts ranging from Merle Haggard, George Jones and Brad Paisley to Alison Krauss, Tony Rice, and The Avett Brothers.