Admission: Free
DRAFTWORKS Saturday, April 8, 8 pm Studio II, Botetourt Dance DRAFTWORKS is a performance platform that features new choreographic/performance work created by Year Residency graduate students. This new work-in progress is created during Spring Term. The new work is featured in the graduate spring term Studio Salon and the Hollins MFA Dance International Summer Gathering. The salon showings are curated and produced by the graduate students.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map