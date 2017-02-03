Admission: Free

DRAFTWORKS Saturday, April 8, 8 pm Studio II, Botetourt Dance DRAFTWORKS is a performance platform that features new choreographic/performance work created by Year Residency graduate students. This new work-in progress is created during Spring Term. The new work is featured in the graduate spring term Studio Salon and the Hollins MFA Dance International Summer Gathering. The salon showings are curated and produced by the graduate students.