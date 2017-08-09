Drawing with all the Things

to Google Calendar - Drawing with all the Things - 2017-08-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drawing with all the Things - 2017-08-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drawing with all the Things - 2017-08-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Drawing with all the Things - 2017-08-09 17:30:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

$150 General Public| $120 Members

Oodles of doodles galore! In this series, if you can write with it, you’re going to use it. We’re talking ink, charcoals, graphite, markers, and more! Think you already know how to use these items? Think again! We’ll show you some new techniques and effects that can take your drawing to the next level. Never doodled before? No worries. This class is all about learning. Professional doodler? This if for you too! Let us help you hone your skills.

This three week class is on Wednesday evenings 8/9, 8/16, and 8/23.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Drawing with all the Things - 2017-08-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Drawing with all the Things - 2017-08-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Drawing with all the Things - 2017-08-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Drawing with all the Things - 2017-08-09 17:30:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook