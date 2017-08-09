Drawing with all the Things

$150 General Public| $120 Members

Oodles of doodles galore! In this series, if you can write with it, you’re going to use it. We’re talking ink, charcoals, graphite, markers, and more! Think you already know how to use these items? Think again! We’ll show you some new techniques and effects that can take your drawing to the next level. Never doodled before? No worries. This class is all about learning. Professional doodler? This if for you too! Let us help you hone your skills.

This three week class is on Wednesday evenings 8/9, 8/16, and 8/23.