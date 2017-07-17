Early Explorers Camp (Pre-K)

Explore your world in this adventure-themed Pre-K camp for 4 and 5 year olds. We will investigate the animals, plants, and habitats found all around the world and also examine the crazy feats of engineering required to travel to some of the most exotic places in our world. This camp begins at 9am and ends at 1pm. (Please send lunch, a snack, and a water bottle with your explorer each day.) Click here to register for Early Explorers