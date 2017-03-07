Elephant & Piggie's We Are In A Play! MAY 5-7, 2017 Based on the books by Mo Willems Script & lyrics by Mo Willems & Deborah Wicks La Puma A singing elephant? A dancing pig? That can only mean one thing! Mo Willems’ beloved and award-winning children’s books, Elephant and Piggie, are coming to the stage! In this brand new vaudevillian romp of a musical, Elephant and Piggie explore the importance of friendship. Children and adults alike will be dancing in their seats as this musical experience has them doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” all night long.