Elisabeth Rose Gruner: 23rd Annual Francelia Butler Student Conference on Children's Literature

Niederer Auditorium, Wetherill Visual Arts Center
Gruner is associate dean of the School of Arts and Sciences and associate professor of English at the University of Richmond. She teaches children's and young adult literature and Victorian literature, as well as creative creative nonfiction writing. Her current research is on young adult literature and the "crisis in reading." More broadly, she is interested in the relationships between children's and young adult literature and education.
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
