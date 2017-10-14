David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Jeffrey Biegel, piano

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E Minor, "Emperor"

Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E Minor

The new season opens with virtuosity and power! David Stewart Wiley and the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra present acclaimed American Pianist, Jeffrey Biegel, in Beethoven's iconic Concerto No. 5, "Emperor." The majestic masterpiece truly captures Beethoven's enduring power. The celebration continues with the brilliant Symphony No. 4 by Brahms, his final and most critical Symphonic epic.