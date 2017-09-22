EventZone's Party in the Park - Fuzzy Logic

EventZone's Party in the Park w/ FUZZY LOGIC on Sept 22 Fuzzy Logic brings together four talented players with varied backgrounds in music that blend together to create a High-Energy Vocal filled sound unlike any other in Southwest Virginia. Having influences ranging from The Eagles to Metallica to Keith Urban, Fuzzy Logic can bring a little of anything and everything to any event. More the just a Variety Band……Groovalistic Funky, Country-Fried rock…….with Soul!