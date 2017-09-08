FBF Journey Tribue: Trial by Fire

In 1996, arena rock superstars Journey put the band back together to record their tenth studio album, Trial by Fire. Shortly after the release of this reunion album lead singer and signature voice, Steve Perry injured himself while training for what was to be a high energy road show. With Steve Perry unable to perform, the Trial by Fire tour became "the tour that never happened". Imagine if Steve Perry had never injured himself on that fateful day. What would the Trial by Fire tour look like? Flash forward to the present. TRIAL BY FIRE is born out of the hearts of five seasoned North Carolina - based musicians who have decided to answer that question. It is their vision to bring that 1996 tour to Journey fans across the country; to embrace the sound and visuals of the Steve Perry era of Journey. Prepare to let TRIAL BY FIRE take you back to an earlier day when lighters were held high, and you couldn't help but sing along to such powerful choruses as “Don’t Stop Believin’”, “Wheel in the Sky”, “Lights”, "Separate Ways" and "Faithfully."