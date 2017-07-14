FBF Motley Crue Tribute: Mostley Crue

Hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina Mostley Crue is the East coast's Ultimate Motley Crue tribute band. They cleverly combine the street-glam looks of early Crue with the modern styling of today. Founded in 2007, their current lineup includes Gabriel Pettit as Vince Neil, Steven Seagle as Nikki Sixx, Scott Koempel as Mick Mars and Darius Bunky Rose as Tommy Lee. Gabriel Pettit aka Vince Neil is nationally known for his spot on vocal performances while the rest of the bands magic lies in their ability to create flawless renditions of timeless Motley Crue hits. Respected for their high energy live shows and virtuosic musicianship, Mostley Crue delivers all the best of Motley Crue for a fraction of the price.