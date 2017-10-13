FBF Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Tribute: The Wildflowers

“Who doesn’t love Tom Petty?” bassist Darryell Stone asked himself one day while listening to the radio. There was only one answer he could imagine, “Nobody.” Testing his hypothesis, Stone polled friends, family and fellow musicians how they felt about Petty. The result was always the same. Everyone loves Tom Petty. One of these fellow musicians just happened to be Tom Petty’s doppelganger, guitarist and lead vocalist Jonathan Guthrie. Guthrie was an avid fan and had always fantasized about being a Heartbreaker. As two seasoned musicians and Tom Petty fans, there was really only one thing for them to do – form a tribute band. It wasn’t hard for Stone and Guthrie to find skilled musicians excited about playing in a Tom Petty tribute band. Drummer Steve Lucas, formerly of Feverdog and a band mate of Stone’s local band, Theatrix, quickly signed on. Lucas brought with him his M-80s band mate Glenn Freeman. Freeman, who boasts of seeing multiple Petty concerts in the 80s, brought an instrumental cornucopia to the group with keyboards, harmonica, guitar and backing vocals. Lead guitarist Curt Granger rounded out the lineup. With 30+ years experience in Birmingham’s local music scene, Granger has played in such circuit bands as Pyrate, Scream Sophie and his own solo project as well as creating a line of world-renowned boutique guitar amplifiers. Equipped with decades of experience and a passion for Tom Petty’s magic way with songs, The Wildflowers bring music lovers of all stripes what they crave. More Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.