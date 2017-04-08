Featured Artist Event: The Double Line Painters of the Blue Ridge

The Double Line Painters of the Blue Ridge have brought spring to 2nd Helpings Gallery with their newest show “Spring Sensations.”

The public is invited to meet the artists and watch them work during a special reception on April 8 from 1-3pm. Pieces on display will be available for purchase. More information about the Double Line Painters can be found at doublelinepaintersoftheblueridge.com. The show will be on display through June 30.