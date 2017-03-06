Festival in the Park

Festival is here! Friday – Gates open at 5pm! Plus Family Fun all day Saturday & Sunday!

Festival starts tomorrow night with local bands and brews and is followed by a weekend full of great activities for everyone!

FESTIVAL FRIDAY

Gates open at 5pm – and will feature 4 different acts. All on our Main stage at Elmwood Park. Buttons are only $5 for the entire night!

5:30 – Corey Hunley & the Millionaires

6:30 – The Low Low Chariot

7:30 – Rutledge

8:30 – Parrots of the Caribbean

And as you may have heard, there have been some changes in the overall layout of some of the Festival’s activities but we’ve still got all the great things you’ve enjoyed in the past!!

WEEKEND FULL OF FUN

On Saturday, be sure to bring your family down and enjoy the many activities on the Elm Avenue side of the park. We’ve got the Carol Williams Kaleidoscope Stage where the action starts at noon and includes performances from:

Roanoke Children’s Theater

Mill Mountain Theatre

Einstein’s Monkey

Branan Thompson Magic

Clogging, cheerleading, Art to music and more!

You’ll also find all kinds of Children’s activities like the Fireman’s Foam pit – open Noon-2 on Saturday. Plus Children’s areas which will be open 10-5 Saturday and Noon -5 Sunday.

Come join us in making:

crazy hats

crazy sticks

bracelets

hand print art for the young ones

There’s also a bubble park, bouncy houses and lots. lots more!

It’s going to be a great weekend so hope to see you all out there!