First Fridays

Franklin Road - Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia

We are pleased to present our 28th season! Our events are presented by HomeTown Bank! Gates open at 5 p.m. and the event runs to 9 p.m. Events will be held on Franklin Road, SW, between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road.

2017 Schedule:

May 5 - The Worx

May 19 - Adairs Run with Special Guest Crawford & Powers

June 2 - Uptown

June 16 - The Kings

July 7 - Leggz

July 21 - Superhold

August 4 - Fuzzy Logic

August 18 - On The Border – Eagles Tribute

September 1 - McKenzie’s Mill

September 15 - The Stranger – Billy Joel Tribute

October 6 - The Worx - OctoberFEST!

Franklin Road - Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia View Map

540.342.2028

