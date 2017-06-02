First Fridays

We are pleased to present our 28th season! Our events are presented by HomeTown Bank! Gates open at 5 p.m. and the event runs to 9 p.m. Events will be held on Franklin Road, SW, between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road.
2017 Schedule:
May 5 - The Worx
May 19 - Adairs Run with Special Guest Crawford & Powers
June 2 - Uptown
June 16 - The Kings
July 7 - Leggz
July 21 - Superhold
August 4 - Fuzzy Logic
August 18 - On The Border – Eagles Tribute
September 1 - McKenzie’s Mill
September 15 - The Stranger – Billy Joel Tribute
October 6 - The Worx - OctoberFEST!
Info
Franklin Road - Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia View Map