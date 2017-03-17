Admission: $5

Big Lick Entertainment has announced the dates for its 2017 Flat Pickin' Fridays country concert series at Daleville Town Center. The five monthly shows will feature a number of bands, vendors and activities. This year's lineup includes Nashville stars and regional favorites. Besides great music, there will be activities for children, local craft beverages for adults and artisan food trucks. The dates and lineups for 2017 are: -May 12: Seven Mile Ford with special guest Mason Creek -June 9: Natalie Brady Band with special guest Barefoot West -July 7: The Low Low Chariot with special guest Eleven South -August 11: Bobby McClendon with special guest The Floorboards -September 8: Rutledge with special guest True Cadence.