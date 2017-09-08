Flat Pickin' Fridays: Rutledge with special guest True Cadence

Our signature country music concert series and the biggest event series in Botetourt County will return for 2017 to the Daleville Town Center! Presented once again by the Bank of Botetourt and with 100% of all ticket and beverage proceeds benefiting Council of Community Services!

Numerous bands, vendors, activities and more return for the 2017 Flat Pickin’ Fridays country concert series at Daleville Town Center.

The Flat Pickin’ Fridays series began in 2015 as a signature, family-friendly event for Council of Community Services with Big Lick Entertainment. Within it’s first year it became Council’s biggest fundraiser for non-restricted funds in over 5 years and attracts thousands to the beautiful Daleville Town Center from May thru September with 100% of proceeds from ticket and beverage sales benefiting the local non-profit.