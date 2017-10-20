Flip FabriQue: “Catch Me!”

Movement, strength, and gravity-defying athleticism are bound together by the deep friendships of the performers in Flip FabriQue. The company was created in 2011 by six graduates of Quebec City Circus School, who performed with esteemed companies around the world, such as Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Éloize. Their collaborative approach spotlights each performer’s qualities and strengths to create pure magic on stage. “Catch Me!” combines spectacular acrobatics, a one-of-a-kind trampowall, and humor in an evening of spellbinding fun. Leave your troubles behind and settle into an astonishing, lively show that will leave you smiling from ear to ear.