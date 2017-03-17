Floyd Auto Fair & Vintage Swap Meet

Admission: Friday $6 Saturday $7 Sunday Free

Mark your calendar's for the Floyd Auto Fair and Vintage Swap Meet, presented by Chasing SS Cars! http://www.chasingsscars.com/ WHEN: Friday, Saturday, Sunday / June 2-4 , 2017 WHERE: Chantilly Farm, 2697 Franklin Pike, Floyd, Virginia ADMISSION: Friday- $6.00 Saturday- $7.00 Sunday- Free Vendor spots for the swap meet are available for $30 for a 15' x 20' space. Please call Erik Herdman at (540)789-7898 to reserve your space. Come in your classic cruise-in car and admission is only $5 per person and you can park with the show cars! Car show registration is only an additional $10.00 and trophies will be given in a variety of categories! Bring the entire family, kids 12 and under are admitted free and there's truly something for everyone! Our vintage swap meet is one of the region's largest and features classic and modern parts, project cars, tools, vintage memorabilia, vintage signs and so much more. Back by popular demand, the Cadillac Ranch band will be performing on Saturday! Great food and drink will be available for purchase throughout the weekend. RV and tent camping is available, please contact the Chantilly Farm camping office at (540)808-4984 or visit www.chantillyfarm.com/wp/camping to make your reservation today.