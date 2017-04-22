Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon

MARATHON COURSE DESCRIPTION & MAPS:

Full Marathon is limited to 750 runners

Total Elevation Gain/Loss=7,430 ft

7.5 hour cut-off time AND a 6 hour cut-off time at mile 22.

If runners do not maintain a 16:20 min/mile pace then course marshals reserve the right to pull you from the course for your safety.

USATF Full Marathon Course Map

Interactive Course Map

Full Marathon Race App Map

Course Hydration provided by SKRATCH LABS

Walkers are permitted and encouraged

The Blue Ridge Marathon course is not for the faint of heart. The course begins and ends in downtown Roanoke. In between, runners will enter the Blue Ridge Parkway, where they will make three significant climbs and descents.

The course begins easily with one mile of rolling hills, before taking its first turn upward as runners begin the 2-mile climb up Mill Mountain. At the top of the day’s initial climb, the race enters the Blue Ridge Parkway, where there are several lengthy and challenging hills over the next two-plus miles. Then runners will encounter the most beautiful but challenging portion of the course – the climb up Roanoke Mountain.

Roanoke Mountain ascends approximately 780 feet in two miles with multiple switchbacks. Runners will see magnificent views of the region’s mountains and valleys as they pass the numerous overlooks, and will be rewarded with the best view at the top. The steep decent on the back of Roanoke Mountain is equally beautiful and difficult as the gradient forces runners to keep their speed in check.

After 4 miles of climbing and descending, the course returns to the Blue Ridge Parkway where runners will re-trace their steps toward Mill Mountain. Participants will then ascend Mill Mountain (the part not covered on the first pass) to the famous Mill Mountain Star, overlooking the beautiful Roanoke Valley and — much of the course still to be run!

From the Star, runners will encounter another major 2-mile decent down Prospect Avenue – also known as the “old road” to Mill Mountain. Back on the valley floor the final 10 miles is rolling with several challenging hills. Don’t let mile 18 and 24 sneak up on you!

The Valley section of the course briefly skirts the Roanoke River before turning into the historic and scenic area known as South Roanoke, famous for its beautiful homes. Be aware of a long climb on Avenham and Peakwood Avenues as you turn into the neighborhood. You will crest the hill right at 20 miles.

The terrain flattens out for the next 3 miles as you make your way through Old Southwest, along the Roanoke River Greenway, and through Wasena before heading downtown to the finish line at Elmwood Park.

REGISTRATION

Register early to ensure the best rate, when the discounted tier is FULL is will automatically shut off on our registration page. Registration for the Blue Ridge Marathon closes April 18, 2017. There is $10 processing and handling fee for expo registration (April 21, 3-8pm). There is no day-of registration.

REGISTRATION POLICIES– Please be sure to review all of our registration policies prior to paying online.

AWARDS