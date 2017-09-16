Rehearsal Hall $15 General Admission (plus service fee)

“A mix of harmony-heavy Americana and Laurel Canyon-inspired folk-pop” - Rolling Stone Country Roots-loving, Nashville-based, foot-stomping string quintet Forlorn Strangers is simultaneously innovative and steeped in the tradition of Americana-Folk music. Entertaining comparisons to an “Americana Fleetwood Mac,” Forlorn Strangers is comprised of five unique songwriters including sisters Abigail Dempsey (fiddle, guitar, percussion, vocals) and Hannah Leigh Lusk (mandolin, percussion, upright bass, vocals); together, the quintet’s individual songwriting and performance styles complement one another to create a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.