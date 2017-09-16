FORLORN STRANGERS

Google Calendar - FORLORN STRANGERS - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FORLORN STRANGERS - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FORLORN STRANGERS - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - FORLORN STRANGERS - 2017-09-16 20:00:00

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Rehearsal Hall $15 General Admission (plus service fee)

“A mix of harmony-heavy Americana and Laurel Canyon-inspired folk-pop” - Rolling Stone Country Roots-loving, Nashville-based, foot-stomping string quintet Forlorn Strangers is simultaneously innovative and steeped in the tradition of Americana-Folk music. Entertaining comparisons to an “Americana Fleetwood Mac,” Forlorn Strangers is comprised of five unique songwriters including sisters Abigail Dempsey (fiddle, guitar, percussion, vocals) and Hannah Leigh Lusk (mandolin, percussion, upright bass, vocals); together, the quintet’s individual songwriting and performance styles complement one another to create a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.

Info
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
Google Calendar - FORLORN STRANGERS - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FORLORN STRANGERS - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FORLORN STRANGERS - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - FORLORN STRANGERS - 2017-09-16 20:00:00
Contests
Vote For Your Favorite Restaurants Today!
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook

Our Blogs