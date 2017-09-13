Franklin County, VA Agricultural Fair

Franklin County Recreation Park 701 Waid Park Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

Welcome to the 4th Annual Franklin County Agricultural Fair

The concept of agricultural fairs originated in farming communities as an opportunity for folks to come together for fellowship and a celebration of the fruits of labor and bountiful harvests.

There is a little something for everyone - young and old, short and tall, boy and girl. You’ll experience the excitement of tractor competitions, midway rides, non-stop music, live entertainment, local exhibits and demonstrations, animal shows, a pageant, petting zoo, food, vendors, family and fun – lots of fun!

Info
Franklin County Recreation Park 701 Waid Park Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
540-483-3040
Contests
