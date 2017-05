July 3, 4, 7, 10, 11, 14, 17, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28, 31

August 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 25, 28, 29

Free Yoga Classes in Downtown Roanoke!

Outside on Elmwood Park Stage (Summer) / or Inside Downtown Roanoke Public Libraries (Winter)

All welcome. BYOM = Bring Your Own Mat. Dress in comfortable layers.

Schedule: