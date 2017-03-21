Gallery by the James Coloring & Coffee

Coffee and Coloring; Led by Bobbie Caton.
Join us on Sunday afternoons for Coloring & Coffee,
an adult coloring session where you can relax and
enjoy the company of others and make new friends.
$5.00 materials fee for original works to color.
ABOUT GALLERY BY THE JAMES
Located inside the century old building once known as
the Buchanan Masonic Lodge, we are a stones throw
from the town of Buchanan's most famous architectural
structure, the swinging bridge; the last of its kind to cross
the James River. Gallery by the James maintains high
standards in selecting both regionally known and
emerging new artists to represent the gallery and brings
together under one roof a unique collection of works
which can only be found here.
We are active within the community of Buchanan,
participating in many local events, and we foster our love
for art by offering classes in a variety of media. Gallery
by the James is a nice place to visit and the artists here
are warm and sincere, but above all, truly talented.
Info
Botetourt County 19827 Main Street , Buchanan, Virginia 24066