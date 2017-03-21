Gallery by the James Coloring & Coffee

Botetourt County 19827 Main Street , Buchanan, Virginia 24066

Coffee and Coloring; Led by Bobbie Caton.

Join us on Sunday afternoons for Coloring & Coffee,

an adult coloring session where you can relax and

enjoy the company of others and make new friends.

$5.00 materials fee for original works to color.

ABOUT GALLERY BY THE JAMES

Located inside the century old building once known as

the Buchanan Masonic Lodge, we are a stones throw

from the town of Buchanan's most famous architectural

structure, the swinging bridge; the last of its kind to cross

the James River. Gallery by the James maintains high

standards in selecting both regionally known and

emerging new artists to represent the gallery and brings

together under one roof a unique collection of works

which can only be found here.

We are active within the community of Buchanan,

participating in many local events, and we foster our love

for art by offering classes in a variety of media. Gallery

by the James is a nice place to visit and the artists here

are warm and sincere, but above all, truly talented.

Info

