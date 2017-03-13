Gallop 4 the Greenway & Adventure Triathlon

Rivers Edge Sports Complex 302 Wiley Drive Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia

Gallop 4 the Greenways has an event for everyone! Run, paddle and bike in the Adventure Triathlon, race the 4-mile Gallop or enjoy a scenic 1.5 mile walk along the Roanoke River. Kids are also invited to race in the FREE Fun Run! Post-race festivities at River's Edge include music, food and local beer. Gallop 4 the Greenways is the annual fundraising event for the Roanoke Valley Greenways.

Rivers Edge Sports Complex 302 Wiley Drive Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia View Map

Visit Event Website

(540) 777-6330

