Gallop 4 the Greenway & Adventure Triathlon

Gallop 4 the Greenways has an event for everyone! Run, paddle and bike in the Adventure Triathlon, race the 4-mile Gallop or enjoy a scenic 1.5 mile walk along the Roanoke River. Kids are also invited to race in the FREE Fun Run! Post-race festivities at River's Edge include music, food and local beer. Gallop 4 the Greenways is the annual fundraising event for the Roanoke Valley Greenways.