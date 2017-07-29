With more than 40 years of touring and recording, 15 million albums sold, and 8,000 live shows, George Thorogood and his longtime band the Destroyers remain among the most relentless and relevant classic rock acts on tour today. The band has amassed a catalog of hits that includes “Who Do You Love,” “I Drink Alone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It On Over,” “Get A Haircut,” and the anthemic, “Bad To The Bone.” The band has released 16 studio albums – including six Gold and two Platinum discs on Rounder, EMI and Capitol – but it’s their powerhouse live performances that have made GT&D legendary.

Gates Open: 6:00pm

Show Starts: 7:00pm

38 Special - 7:00pm - 8:00pm

George Thorogood and The Destroyers - 8:30pm - 10:00pm

Tickets - $38.00 (Children 6 and under are free)

VIP tables of 8 are $613 - includes Admission, 1 drink ticket per person, and a $10 food voucher per person.