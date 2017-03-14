Get Your Green On! FREE CONCERT!!

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with a FREE Irish songfest by the Roanoke Valley Community Band on Tuesday, March 14!

Ranging from Celtic moods to Irish jigs – yup, we’re also playing “An Irish Party in Third Class,” the rousing piece performed by the steerage band “Gaelic Storm” in the smash hit movie Titanic. From below deck to top deck first class, the evening features a variety sure to please not only Irish listeners, but also those who wish to be Irish for a day.

Other featured performers include Celtic dancers (from the Ardell Stone School of Dancing) as well as kilted bagpipers.

So come catch the luck of the Irish at 7:00 p.m., March 14, at Hidden Valley High School (5000 Titan Trail, Roanoke, 24018).