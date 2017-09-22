Goosebumps, The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium

Shaftman Performance Hall

Friday, September 22, 2017 - 7:00pm

Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 3:00pm

Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 3:00pm

Is someone playing a joke or is the theatre cursed? Is there a Phantom lurking in the stage wings? Join Brooke and Zeke as they star in their school’s new musical and try to uncover if the rumored Phantom really exists. Based on the popular and beloved book series by R.L. Stine, this silly and spooky adventure is sure to keep the whole family in suspense. Prepare to get “goosebumps” as the mystery unfolds and a catchy musical score haunts your mind for days.