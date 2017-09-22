Goosebumps, The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium

to Google Calendar - Goosebumps, The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goosebumps, The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goosebumps, The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Goosebumps, The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-09-22 00:00:00

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Shaftman Performance Hall

Friday, September 22, 2017 - 7:00pm

Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 3:00pm

Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 3:00pm

Is someone playing a joke or is the theatre cursed? Is there a Phantom lurking in the stage wings? Join Brooke and Zeke as they star in their school’s new musical and try to uncover if the rumored Phantom really exists. Based on the popular and beloved book series by R.L. Stine,  this silly and spooky adventure is sure to keep the whole family in suspense. Prepare to get “goosebumps” as the mystery unfolds and a catchy musical score haunts your mind for days.

Info
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
540.345.2550
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Goosebumps, The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goosebumps, The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goosebumps, The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Goosebumps, The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium - 2017-09-22 00:00:00
Contests
Vote For Your Favorite Restaurants Today!
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook

Our Blogs