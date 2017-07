Beliveau Estate's 5th Annual Grape Stomping Festival will include a unique variety of vendors from local businesses, live music, food specials, and of course good old fashioned GRAPE STOMPING! Its Fun for the WHOLE Family! Grape Stomping tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 12 years old. If you are interested in being a vendor for this event please email Jessie.BeliveauEstate@gmail.com