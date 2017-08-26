Where can you find a ton of tartan, bold bag pipes and feats of super human strength in Roanoke County, Virginia? Only at the 2017 Green Hill Highland Games where you'll see some of the most outstanding kilt-donning athletes around! On Saturday, August 26 from 9am-6pm, Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park will host the Green Hill Highland Games. Both male and female athletes will challenge one another in traditional Scottish heavy athletics and strength competitions, including the Weight Throw, Scottish Hammer Throw, Stone Put and the always entertaining Caber Toss, which involves tossing a long, tapered pine log or pole end-over-end. Come on out and cheer on the athletes. Spectator admission is FREE. Green Hill Highland Games will benefit Warrior 360, an organization that supports the needs and promotes the welfare of military service members, their families and all others whose service to public safety place the welfare of others before their own. The 2017 Green Hill Highland Games are brought to you by Roanoke County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. For more information about the Green Hill Highland Games visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com or call 540.777.6325.