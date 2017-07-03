This is the biggest professional sporting event in West Virginia. Golf professional from all over the world descend onto the historic Old White TCP Course at The Greenbrier and for play for over $7M in total prize money.

Admission is free. The complimentary Grounds Badges provide Tournament admittance for the entire week, including the practice rounds on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the competition rounds beginning Thursday. The Grounds badges need to be reserved in advance by visiting the Greenbrier Classic website at GreenbrierClassic.com.