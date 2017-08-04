Our events feature experienced attorneys, law enforcement, and other firearms professionals who cover a wide-range of topics such as the Castle Doctrine, the justified use of deadly force, where you can legally carry, what to expect when law enforcement arrives, and much more. Every event has dedicated question-and-answer segments to ensure all attendees are able to get the information they want to know from a credible source they can trust.
Gun Law Workshop
Firepower Tactical 3783 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018 View Map
Education & Learning